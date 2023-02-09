‘An upset could be on the cards’ – Birmingham City v West Brom prediction: The72

Birmingham City host West Brom in the Championship on Friday night.

West Brom make the short trip over to St Andrew’s on Friday evening, to take on Midlands rivals Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Baggies go into this one in 6th place of the table after beating Coventry City last time out. The Baggies returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats under Carlos Corberan, who’s been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United this week.

Birmingham City also returned to winning ways last time out, beating Swansea City in a 4-3 thriller to halt a run of five-straight defeats – Blues sit in 18th place of the Championship table but beat West Brom 3-2 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“The West Brom side that Blues beat at The Hawthorns earlier in the season is a markedly different one to the side they face here. The players are largely the same but Corberan has completely transformed the Baggies’ tactical approach, and it’ll make for a very difficult game for John Eustace’s side.

“But Blues should have a bit more confidence for this one after their late comeback win at Swansea. And playing under the lights and live on Sky Sports, an upset could be on the cards. For me though, West Brom are just too good, especially after the January transfer window.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 West Brom

James Ray

“Birmingham City’s dramatic win over Swansea City should give them some hope of an upturn in form following a dismal run but with the visit of West Brom, they’ll have their work cut out in a bid to make it two in a row.

“The Baggies’ rise under Corberan is continuing and after being buoyed by his commitment to a new long-term contract, you have to favour the visitors here.

“It’s an intriguing clash with plenty still at stake for both sides but I think I’m going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 West Brom