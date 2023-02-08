What’s former Charlton Athletic and West Brom goalkeeper Dean Kiely up to these days?

Dean Kiely played for Charlton Athletic between 1999 and 2006, and for West Brom between 2007 and 2011.

Kiely, now age 52, began his career with Coventry City. He made his name with York City and then Bury before his move to Charlton Athletic in 1999. Kiely made a total of 248 appearances for the Addicks, helping them on their way to promotion to the Premier League in 2000 – Kiely was named Charlton’s Player of the Year for the 2001/02 and 2003/04 seasons.

He left for Portsmouth in 2006 but a year later he joined West Brom where he would see out his 25 year career. With the Baggies, Kiely played 87 times in all competitions and won promotion from the Championship twice – he won the 2007/08 Championship Golden Glove.

The 11 cap former Republic of Ireland international hung up his gloves in 2011.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

So what’s Kiely up to these days?

Kiely remained at West Brom as a coach for four years after retiring from playing, leaving upon Tony Pulis’ arrival as manager in 2015. Soon after his departure though, Kiely was named goalkeeping coach at Norwich City.

He stayed at Carrow Road for little over two years before landing the same position at Preston North End, and currently, Kiely works as a goalkeeping coach at Crystal Palace where he’s been since January 2018.

And it seems like Kiely is dong well at Selhurst Park with Eagles boss Patrick Vieira recently praising Kiely and his set-piece awareness which has helped Palace in the Premier League this season.

Kiely could well be on his way to becoming a coach, but for now he seems to have a good position at Palace, and he certainly goes down as a legend at Charlton Athletic and a good modern goalkeeper for West Brom too.