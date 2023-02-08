Vincent Kompany issues Burnley injury update amid fears surrounding blow to big-money signing

Burnley striker Lyle Foster was only suffering with cramp following his withdrawal from the Ipswich Town clash, Vincent Kompany has said.

Burnley avoided an upset on Tuesday night after securing a late win over Ipswich Town in their FA Cup replay.

The Clarets opened the scoring through Nathan Tella in just the second minute before George Hirst’s immediate response for the visitors, and it was only a 94th-minute winner from Tella who fired Kompany’s side to the fifth round.

There was concern post-game surrounding debutant Foster though, who hobbled off in the latter stages for Ashley Barnes.

Now though, as per Lancs Live, Kompany has reassured that the South African striker was merely struggling with cramp ahead of his withdrawal.

Foster wasn’t the only point of positive news either. Burnley’s boss refused to be too drawn on injuries to Aro Muric, Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson but he did concede that ‘they are close’ after remaining absent. He said:

“They are close, we will see and it will be day by day but they are close.”