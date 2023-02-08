Swansea City and Watford keen on international full-back, report claims

Swansea City and Watford are both keen on Roma right-back Bryan Reynolds, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Reynolds, 21, joined Roma from FC Dallas in 2021. The two-cap USMNT defender has made six Serie A appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side but is currently on loan with Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Reports from Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen (via Inside Futbol) though say that Championship duo Swansea City and Watford are both keen on signing Reynolds when he returns to Roma at the end of this season.

Swansea currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table compared to Watford who sit in 5th – six points separate the two teams as things stand.

Reynolds joined Roma in a reported $11million move, signing a four-and-a-half year contract which will keep him at the Italian club until at least the summer of 2025, so it seems more than likely that both Swansea and Watford are battling to sign Reynolds on loan rather than on a permanent deal.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A right-back needed?

For Swansea City, a new right-back has been a priority for the past couple of transfer windows, and with Joel Latibeaudiere out of contract in the summer and Matthew Sorinola’s loan set to end, a right-back signing will become even more of a priority.

As for Watford, they have some decent options at right-back including Jeremy Ngakia and January signing Joao Ferreira, so whether or not the Hornets really are keen on Reynolds remains to be seen.

But it seems like Reynolds could be available for loan again in the summer and after spending some time in Belgium, a temporary move to the Championship could be the natural step up for the Roma man.