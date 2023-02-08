Stoke City’s January signings: Do the Potters have options to buy any of their new loan players?

Stoke City made some positive signings in last month’s transfer window, with all five of their January recruits arriving on loan.

The Potters needed a busy January transfer window after their dismal first half of the 2022/23 season. Alex Neil’s side have been lingering in and around the bottom six all season, currently sitting in 19th place of the table after a 1-0 defeat away at Luton Town last time out.

A summer rebuild looks to be on the cards, but will Stoke City make any of their loan players into permanent players? And do they have any options to do so?

Bersant Celina

Bersant Celina is someone who’s gained some good Football League experience over the past few years but who always seems to be on the move. Now at Stoke, he made his debut for the club in the 1-0 defeat v Luton Town last time out, and he looks to be a solid capture for Neil.

Is there an option to buy?

Yes. Stoke Sentinel write that the Potters have an option to buy the Dijon midfielder at the end of his loan spell.

Matija Sarkic

Neil wanted a new no.1 last month and he managed to bring in Matija Sarkic on loan from Wolves. The former Birmingham City loanee is falling further down the pecking order at Molineux, but he impressed during his time on loan in the Championship last season.

Is there an option to buy?

There doesn’t appear to be. But Sarkic may be someone who Wolves would let go in the summer given the fact that they signed Dan Bentley on a permanent deal from Bristol City last month, with names like Jose Sa further up the ranks that Sarkic too.

Ben Pearson

The former Preston North End midfield enforcer reunited with Neil late last month. He’s yet to make his debut owing to a previous injury, but he’s a player who knows the division well and who Neil knows how to get the best out of.

Is there an option to buy?

There doesn’t appear to be. He joined Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee in January 2021, signing a three-and-a-half year deal to keep him on the south coast until 2024.

Axel Tuanzebe

Neil managed to bring in Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe late last month, after losing Harry Souttar to Leicester City. It seems like a decent temporary signing for the Potters who certainly needed to replace the outgoing Souttar.

Is there an option to buy?

No. Daily Mail revealed that there’s no option for Stoke City to buy the Manchester United talent at the end of his loan deal.

Ki-Jana Hoever

Ki-Jana Hoever also joined on loan from Wolves last month. The former Liverpool man spent time on loan with PSV during the first half of this season but failed to hold down a regular starting spot. He looks like a very intriguing signing and he’ll provide some dynamism to Stoke City’s wing-back department.

Is there an option to buy?

There doesn’t appear to be. And it seems unlikely given the fact that Hoever is still only 21 years old, and that Wolves paid in excess of £13.5million for him back in 2020.

