Sheffield United loan man likely to become a free agent this summer, report says

Sheffield United loan ace Ciaran Clark is set to be released by Newcastle United at the end of the season, The Northern Echo has said.

Sheffield United recruited Clark in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Newcastle United in a bid to bolster their defensive options.

The Irishman has spent much of this season on the sidelines, returning for a run in the side from November until the New Year before another spell out. Overall, he’s played 10 times across all competitions, most recently remaining an unused substitute against Rotherham United and Wrexham.

Now, an update has emerged on his long-term transfer fate.

The Northern Echo has reported that Clark is among the Newcastle United players who are likely to be released at the end of the season. They state that there is a good chance none of the current players out of contract will be offered new deals, with Clark among them.

The 33-year-old had fallen down the pecking order under Eddie Howe and it would be a surprise to see him come back into the plans at St. James’ Park given their trajectory.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

Should Sheffield United pounce?

If Clark does indeed become a free agent, it will open the door for clubs to swoop in for his services on a free transfer.

Over the remainder of the season, the centre-back should have a good chance to prove he deserves a stay at Bramall Lane. If he can stay fit and get into Paul Heckingbottom’s side, some strong performances may well prompt the Blades to look into a permanent agreement, though it remains to be seen what their stance is on the matter.

The second half of the season can come as an audition for Clark to put himself in the shop window ahead of his likely release, but it awaits to be seen of he gets a solid chance to impress.