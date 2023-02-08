Serious concerns over Sheffield Wednesday forward’s injury after Moore’s coy comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore remained coy on Callum Paterson’s injury but The Star has said there are serious concerns at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Paterson has seen an impressive turn in form in recent weeks. He’s been back in the side after a tough first half of the season and has made good on his chance to perform, managing a goal and three assists in his last four League One games.

However, after withdrawing from the Plymouth Argyle win at the weekend, Paterson was absent from the squad against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Paterson after the defeat in their FA Cup replay, Moore refused to be too drawn on the matter. As quoted by The Star, he said:

“Once I get to press on Friday I’ll be able to address it properly once I see the medical team and I know the extent of it.”

However, The Star’s report states that there are fears behind the scenes over the severity of Paterson’s hamstring injury.

A nervous wait for news on his injury now awaits, with Moore poised to provide a new update this Friday.

A blow for all…

Paterson has been in strong form of late, impressing at striker and out on the right-hand side. If he is set for a spell on the sidelines, it will come as a real blow, stunting the momentum he has built up in his long-awaited run in the side.

Losing a player of his versatility and in his form will be a blow for Moore and co too. Thankfully, Wednesday have decent depth in the attacking areas and on the right though, so there are players who can come in should he remain sidelined.

Fingers will be crossed that the injury isn’t too serious, but with reported fears behind the scenes, the early signs aren’t to promising regarding Paterson’s new blow.