Report reveals Leeds United’s offer to Carlos Corberan after signing new West Brom deal

Leeds United’s offer of an 18-month contract at Elland Road resulted in West Brom boss Carlos Corberan pulling out of the running for the job, Football Insider has said.

West Brom have gone from strength to strength since bringing in Corberan to replace Steve Bruce, lifting them away from a Championship relegation battle and right into the thick of the play-off fight.

The Spaniard’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed either, drawing high praise for his efforts in turning around the Baggies season.

Former club Leeds United have taken note of his achievements too, bringing him into consideration for their vacant managerial post after deciding to sack Jesse Marsch following a dismal run in the Premier League.

Now, Football Insider has revealed that the Whites made an offer of an 18-month contract to Corberan, who was the top candidate and spoke with Victor Orta about the job.

However, after only being offered an 18-month deal until the end of next season, the West Brom boss rejected the offer and elected to sign a new deal at The Hawthorns.