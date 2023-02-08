Mark Fotheringham quizzed on fears of Huddersfield Town sacking after late Blackpool draw

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has no fears of being sacked and believes the Terriers can turn it around in their fight to stay in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town would have hoped that Fotheringham’s appointment would coincide with a rise up the table following a tough start to the season. However, a poor start has turned into a poor season on the whole, with the Terriers still firmly in the fight to stay up.

Their winless run extended to five games on Tuesday night too after dropping points late on against relegation rivals Blackpool.

The Tangerines were down to 10-men and after the visitors looked to have sealed all three points through a late Josh Koroma goal, Josh Bowler equalised in the 90th minute to ensure the points were shared.

Amid the poor form, questions have been asked if Fotheringham is the boss to guide Huddersfield Town away from danger, but speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Scot has made his position clear. When asked if he fears the sack, he said:

“Not at all.

“I’m really happy the situation in terms of what I’m bringing to the club.

“I feel it’s been a case where I’ve had to come in and bring stability. I do feel I’m chasing my tail from the start of the season but I really believe this team can turn it around. We’ve just got to keep working hard.”

Time will tell…

There are yet to be reliable reports of a potential sacking of Fotheringham, but there’s no doubt that the longer this winless run drags on, more pressure will be piling on the Huddersfield Town boss.

They’re still only one point away from safety but it remains to be seen if the Terriers are willing to back their boss to the end of if they see fit to recruit a new boss depending on how long this form continues.

Since arriving, Fotheringham has won five, drawn six and lost nine of his 20 Championship games in charge. There have been bright moments but victories that could mark the start of a turnaround have ended up as false dawns, so it remains to be seen if he can guide them to safety.