How much money has each Championship side spent this season?

As the Championship grows in popularity and quality, the amount of money being spent by second tier sides is increasing too.

And this season has perhaps seen the biggest amount of money spent by teams in the Championship. But how much has each team spent?

Here we have a look at the 2022/23 Championship spending table…

All prices taken from Transfermarkt.

Burnley – £38.20million

Unsurprisingly, Burnley’s total expenditure in the transfer market this season eclipses that of any other side in the English Football League. The Clarets didn’t want to spend long in the Championship and it doesn’t look like they will.

Watford – £18.56million

Watford aren’t shy in spending a bit of money. They made some decent looking signings last month and have a couple of valuable assets in Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, with things looking relatively bright at Vicarage Road right now.

Norwich City – £14.40million

Hull City – £11.50million

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali delivered on his promise of spending money last summer. Not all of it was spent well, it seems, but players like Oscar Estupinan have hit the ground running and Hull look a much better team than they were last time round.

Middlesbrough – £10.23million

Sunderland – £6.06million

Sunderland’s smart recruitment has impressed a lot of neutrals. They’re poaching younger players form Premier League clubs and giving them first-team exposure – the Black Cats are definitely on the up.

Sheffield United – £4.50million

Money well spent on Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Millwall – £2.50million

And money well spent on Zian Flemming.

Swansea City – £2.30million

Luton Town – £2.12million

Club record fee for Carlton Morris – one of the signings of the season so far.

Blackburn Rovers – £1.75million

Birmingham City – £1.75million

Permanent signings of Emmanuel Longelo and Tahith Chong are impressive, and show the direction that Blues want to head in going forward.

Huddersfield Town – £1.52million

West Brom – £1.35million

Focus on free agent signings last summer – Jed Wallace and John Swift were two impressive captures, Tom Rogic has also been a strong addition for the Baggies.

Cardiff City – £655k

Blackpool – £350k

Preston North End, Stoke City, Bristol City, Coventry City, QPR, Reading, Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United – £0.