Carlos Corberan shares social media message after penning West Brom contract extension amid Leeds United links

Carlos Corberan says he is ‘very happy’ to sign a new deal with West Brom, ending any speculation that he’s about to return to Leeds United.

Leeds United are without a manager after parting ways with Jesse Marsch at the start of this week. Corberan has been heavily linked with a return to Elland Road after previously working as Marcelo Bielsa’s no.2 at the club, but yesterday West Brom announced that Corberan had signed a contract extension.

The Spaniard is now under contract at The Hawthorns until 2027 and late last night, Corberan took to Twitter with this message for Albion fans:

Since my appointment at @WBA, I've done my best to help the club progress and now it is time to reinforce our goals. Very happy to extend our commitment. Looking forward to building on the togetherness, passion, work ethic and hunger that's driving us on our current challenge. pic.twitter.com/xyDAqWr992 — Carlos Corberán (@CarlosCorberan) February 7, 2023

In addition to this, Corberan told the club:

“I have enjoyed my time at Albion, and I am pleased to have secured a contract extension. I would like to thank my staff, the players, and our fantastic supporters for their help in making my time here so positive.

“I would also like to thank Ron Gourlay for continuing to show faith in me as a coach. I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me.

“It is important to me that we do not let this moment distract us from our target, which is to ensure we improve every day, making the team more and more competitive for the challenges ahead. My focus is always on earning a positive result in our next game and we are working hard to achieve that at Birmingham City on Friday night.”

Corberan’s West Brom currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table after a win at home to Coventry City last time out. The Baggies have only lost three league games since Corberan took charge back in October, having moved from the relegation zone up into the top-six during the 39-year-old’s tenure.

Credit to West Brom…

West Brom deserve a lot of credit for securing a new and long-term deal with Corberan, and for doing it so quickly too. The club would’ve been dealt a really cruel blow if Leeds swooped in for Corberan but that doesn’t seem likely now, and the Baggies can really start to plan for the future.

A return to the Premier League is obviously the aim. But then the challenge is being able to establish themselves in the top flight. In Corberan, West Brom arguably have one of the best tactical coaches in the country and if the club miss out on promotion this season, then it seems very likely that the Baggies will be title contenders next time round.

West Brom return to action v Birmingham City on Friday night.