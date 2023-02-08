Burnley could reignite interest in goalkeeper after €5m move fell through last summer, report claims

Burnley could reignite their summer interest in Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Burnley made an effort to sign Verbruggen, 20, last summer. Reports had claimed that the Dutch shot-stopper was flying over to England ahead of a proposed €5million move which never materialised – a couple of days later, Burnley signed Aro Muric from Manchester City.

But fresh reports coming out of Europe (via Sport Witness) say that Burnley have retained an interest in Verbruggen and that Vincent Kompany’s side could make another effort to sign the Anderlecht man this summer. As per Sport Witness though, Verbruggen’s transfer value could shoot up between now and the end of the season after taking the no.1 spot at Anderlecht.

Muric has been Burnley’s no.1 throughout this season. He’s kept nine clean sheets in 27 Championship appearances for the Clarets but has missed the last three through injury, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell stepping in. Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell has featured 10 times in all competitions this season, keeping five clean sheets.

A new goalkeeper needed?

With Burnley looking set to return to the Premier League ahead of next season, Kompany will want to have as much quality and depth in his squad as possible, and so having three solid goalkeepers to choose from could be vital to him.

And signing players for the future looks like something that’s very much at the forefront of Burnley’s mind right now and Verbruggen certainly looks like a prospect.

It could cost Burnley a lot of money and Kompany might be wary of unsettling the likes of Muric and Peacock-Farrell by adding another shot-stopper to his ranks.

But Burnley’s recruitment under Kompany has so far been impressive and fans will trust in whatever he does to the squad this summer.