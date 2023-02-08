Birmingham City in talks with ex-Liverpool and Nottingham Forest figure over key role

Birmingham City are in advanced talks with Frank McParland over their head of recruitment role, Football Insider has said.

McParland, 63, has been out of the game since 2017 but is a vastly experienced figure in multiple facets.

His most recent role was as sporting director of Nottingham Forest having held that position with Burnley and Brentford before too. Now, Football Insider claims he’s in talks over a position with Birmingham City.

They report that advanced talks are ongoing between the Blues and McParland over the head of recruitment position at St. Andrew’s.

The Championship club are said to be closing in on the appointment of McParland and an agreement could be reached this week as they look to bring in a figure with experience of talent spotting and recruitment.

An impressive CV…

The Liverpool-born figure started out as a director of professional football at Bolton Wanderers while also holding a position as Liverpool’s chef scout from 2003 to 2009, eventually becoming academy director at Anfield.

He then held sporting director roles at Brentford and Burnley before becoming head of scouting at Rangers. His Nottingham Forest spell followed, but he’s been out of the game since.

Given the esteemed academy Birmingham City boast, bringing in someone like McParland could help them ease the reliance on the club’s academy for talent production. Recruiting impressive talents ready for first-team football could lift the burden on the academy to provide first-team players while also potentially bringing some young players in to nurture in the youth ranks.

It remains to be seen if an appointment is made, but talks seem to be moving in the right direction for Birmingham City and McParland.