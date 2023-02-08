‘A massive step forward’ – Watford man in line to return v Blackburn Rovers after lengthy spell on sidelines

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley hopes to be involved in Saturday’s Championship clash v Blackburn Rovers.

Cleverley, 33, has been sidelined since August. The former Manchester United man had to undergo surgery on an Achilles injury but he recently featured in an U21 game for Watford, playing 45 minutes against Crewe Alexandra’s U21 side.

And speaking to the club, Cleverley has given an insight to his recovery and the possibility of featuring v Blackburn Rovers this weekend. He said:

“I was excited to get out there. It didn’t quite go to plan as far as the result was concerned, but it’s an important 45 minutes in an uncontrolled situation for me.

“It’s a massive step forward to be available for the first-team. It did feel good. There is always that anxiety in the back of your mind, that no matter how much training and gym work you do, nothing can replicate being at your maximum for 45 minutes. That’s when it comes under the most strain.”

Cleverley added:

“I will recover well now, and hopefully be good to go on Saturday.”

Cleverley also added that he thought he could have been involved in the previous game v Reading, but Watford boss Slaven Bilic left him out of the side. That game ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving the Hornets in 5th place of the Championship table and 13 points outside the automatic promotion places.

A timely boost…

Cleverley will bring a lot of leadership and experience to a Watford side that has a lot of youth in it. And for Cleverley, he’ll want to put in some good performances between now and May as he sees his Hornets contract expire this summer.

At 33 years old, and having suffered with injury this season, the club might be looking to let him go. But Cleverley remains a loyal servant to the club and if he can remind fans of his quality in the second half of this season then he could easily earn a new deal.

Watford v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 3pm on Saturday – a win for Bilic’s side could see them leapfrog both Luton Town and Middlesbrough in front of them, depending on goal difference.