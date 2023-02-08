3 out of contract Championship players who Charlton Athletic should target in the summer

Charlton Athletic will be hoping 2023 can see them go from strength to strength under Dean Holden.

Charlton Athletic occupy 12th place in League One as it stands, sitting 10 points away from the play-off spots. They’ve won four of their lsat five games and if they can enjoy a decent summer window, the Addicks can start to look up again.

Here, we put forward three out of contract Championship players who could be solid free agent additions this summer…

Josh Koroma

Koroma has struggled for regular minutes at Huddersfield Town since a promising first season. He was sent out on loan to Portsmouth for the first half of the season and since being recalled, he’s played only 95 minutes across five substitute outings.

The versatile attacker has impressed in the Championship before but if it’s regular game time he wants, he could be best served stepping down to League One. A move to Charlton Athletic could be an attractive one for the London-born forward, but there would likely be competition for his signature.

Jack Vale

21-year-old striker Vale has been in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team plans at Blackburn Rovers this season and while he’s a promising talent, the Welshman is yet to really prove he can hold down a long-term role at Ewood Park.

He’s scored twice in 23 outings for the club’s first-team after being prolific for their U21s and while the Wales U21 international is getting decent minutes this season, it may be best for his development to play at a slightly lower level for a little longer.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Guinness-Walker operates on the left-hand side as a wing-back or full-back and was a big hit in his time with AFC Wimbledon before making the move to Reading last summer. He’s mainly played a supporting role with the Royals, playing 16 times.

The Twickenham-born talent could be a great addition for the Addicks for the long-term and after gaining some Championship experience, he could be primed for a big impact in League One.