3 out of contract Championship players West Brom should target in the summer

West Brom are on the rise under Carlos Corberan and are firmly in the fight for the play-offs.

West Brom sit 6th in the Championship after 10 wins in 13 league games under the Spaniard’s management. Their turnaround since Steve Bruce has been thoroughly impressive, but it remains to be seen if they can make a return to the Premier League this season.

Recruitment will have to be smart again in the summer and there could be some eye-catching free agents available. Here, we put forward three Championship players who could be smart free transfer targets for the Baggies…

Oli McBurnie – West Brom

McBurnie has been in strong form for Sheffield United this season, managing 10 goals in 22 outings across all competitions. He’s made it clear that he’s more than happy at Bramall Lane too, but if a free transfer remains a possibility in the summer, he could be a great addition for the Baggies.

The Scot struggled in the Premier League before but he’s showing his prolific goalscoring ability again this season. It might be a surprise if the Blades don’t tie him down to a new deal, although their current transfer embargo means they can’t negotiate a contract at the moment.

Ben Wiles – Rotherham United

Wiles has been one of Rotherham United’s standout performers for a while now and has shown that he’s ready and deserving of a move to a more upwardly mobile club.

He’d be a great option in the middle of the park for the long-term and with a free transfer move a possibility, West Brom should certainly be among the sides keeping tabs on his situation in South Yorkshire ahead of the summer window.

Bradley Dack – Blackburn Rovers

Dack has been impressing again since making his way back into the Blackburn Rovers side but after almost six years at Ewood Park, it could be time for him to head for a new start at the end of his contract this summer.

At 29 and after two ACL injuries, he may not be back at the very best he’s shown in years gone by. However, he’s shown he’s still a creative and goalscoring threat at this level and could be a solid addition in the event of promotion as well.