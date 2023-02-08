26-year-old training with League Two club after Bristol Rovers release

Bristol Rovers’ former midfielder Zain Westbrooke is training with League Two side Walsall, it has emerged.

Bristol Rovers allowed Westbrooke to leave in the January transfer window, bringing an early end to his deal at the Memorial Stadium after a tricky two-and-a-half years on the books with the club.

As a result, the Chertsey-born midfielder is free to hunt for a new team as a free agent.

Now, it has emerged that Westbrooke has linked up with League Two side Walsall following his release. The Express and Star states the former Chelsea and Brentford youth player took part in a training session on Tuesday afternoon to keep fit, though it remains to be seen if this stint with the Saddlers could result in a potential deal.

Westbrooke took a gamble in joining Bristol Rovers after playing an important role in Coventry City’s promotion to the Championship and after four goals and nine assists in 60 games, it was decided that a contract termination would be for the best.