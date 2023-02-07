Wigan Athletic boss reveals double injury blow after Blackburn Rovers draw

Wigan Athletic duo Martin Kelly and Omar Rekik picked up injuries in last night’s goalless draw v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

January arrivals Kelly ans Rekik both made their debuts for Wigan Athletic, in what was also Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge of the club. But both were forced off with injuries during the game, which resulted in a decent point on the road for Wigan Athletic who are now just three points from safety.

It’s Kelly’s injury which seems more serious though. The experienced defender was brought off with a knee injury but put in a commanding display for the Latics. Maloney told Wigan Today after the game:

“I thought he was brilliant, I thought he was very brave in possession, and out of possession as well.”

Maloney continued:

“His injury doesn’t look good, it doesn’t look good at all. I hope that changes in the next few days, but I’m devastated for him.

“We brought him in as a leader off the pitch, as much as what he can bring on the pitch. He’s been brilliant with us while he’s been here, and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.”

Kelly tweeted after the game:

Im a broken man, devastated is an understatement. The boys will build on a good performance thanks for the support and appreciation out there 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rWQiFVtotD — Martin Kelly (@MartinKelly1990) February 6, 2023

And on Arsenal loanee Rekik, Maloney had this to say: