Wigan Athletic boss reveals double injury blow after Blackburn Rovers draw

Wigan Athletic duo Martin Kelly and Omar Rekik picked up injuries in last night’s goalless draw v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
January arrivals Kelly ans Rekik both made their debuts for Wigan Athletic, in what was also Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge of the club. But both were forced off with injuries during the game, which resulted in a decent point on the road for Wigan Athletic who are now just three points from safety.
It’s Kelly’s injury which seems more serious though. The experienced defender was brought off with a knee injury but put in a commanding display for the Latics. Maloney told Wigan Today after the game:
“I thought he was brilliant, I thought he was very brave in possession, and out of possession as well.”
“His injury doesn’t look good, it doesn’t look good at all. I hope that changes in the next few days, but I’m devastated for him.
“We brought him in as a leader off the pitch, as much as what he can bring on the pitch. He’s been brilliant with us while he’s been here, and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.”
Kelly tweeted after the game:
Im a broken man, devastated is an understatement. The boys will build on a good performance thanks for the support and appreciation out there 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rWQiFVtotD
— Martin Kelly (@MartinKelly1990) February 6, 2023
And on Arsenal loanee Rekik, Maloney had this to say:
“Omar’s a little bit different, it’s his muscle. It’s a shame because he’s flown over here, he made it happen, coming over from Rotterdam. Hopefully he’s play for Saturday, but he’s not as bad as Martin.”
One thing to another…
Wigan Athletic have endured a pretty torrid season so far, and these fresh injury blows are typical of how their season has panned out. Kelly put in a Man of the Match performance before his injury and losing his experience and quality in the position that Wigan are in will be very damaging.
As for Rekik, he too put in a good performance, and thankfully it seems like he’ll return sooner rather than later. But Maloney could be forced back into the free agent market to find a temporary replacement for Kelly, unless it turns out his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.
Up next for the Latics is a home game v fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.