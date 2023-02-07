The out-of-work managers available to West Brom should Carlos Corberan leave for Leeds United

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is being linked with a return to Leeds United, after the Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch at the start of this week.

And already, there’s names flying around as to who might replace Corberan before he’s even left the building, with Sheffield Wednesday boss and former Baggies manager Darren Moore having been mentioned. West Brom are said to be desperate to keep hold of Corberan and they look set to offer him a new deal in a bid to keep him at the club, but a Leeds United swoop for the 39-year-old can’t be ruled out.

The out-of-work managers…

With that in mind, West Brom will no doubt have one eye on the managerial market and some potential names they could turn towards should Corberan move on. One name that might take West Brom’s fancy is Corberan’s former mentor Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine remains out of work after leaving Leeds United around this time last year, but he’s often linked with a return to the Premier League – he steered Leeds towards the Championship title in 2020.

Elsewhere, another fired Premier League boss that will no doubt come into bookies’ lists should Corberan leave is Frank Lampard. His recent showing at Everton may deter many clubs from making a move for him, but it’s easy to forget that he previously prevailed at Championship level with Derby County when he started out as a manager, guiding the Rams to the 2019 Championship play-off final.

Lampard’s Derby lost that game, with Aston Villa earning promotion under Dean Smith – another out-of-work manager following his Norwich City dismissal at the end of last year. The former Brentford, Villa, and now former Norwich City boss remains an esteemed name in Football League management, and his name will no doubt come into bookies’ lists when various Championship jobs open up too, although for West Brom it wouldn’t be the most innovative appointment.

Another axed Championship boss who’s still without a club is Leam Richardson. He guided Wigan Athletic to promotion from League One last season, on the back of the club’s relegation from the Championship and administration. The Latics sacked him earlier in the campaign and they’ve since struggled, perhaps highlighting Richardson’s ability at Championship level – Richardson was actually linked with the West Brom job back in October.

And lastly, but perhaps the most ambitious potential managerial pursuit on this list – Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian coach was once tipped for the Manchester United job, but he’s now out-of-work after seeing his Southampton tenure turn sour. Formerly of Red Bull Leipzig, Hasenhuttl earned plaudits for his progressive style of play whilst at Southampton, where he won 59 of his 173 games in charge.

There’s managers out there for West Brom then. They certainly won’t want to lose Corberan but a Premier League job may prove too enticing for the Spaniard, who’s thoroughly impressed since landing the Baggies job back in October.

West Brom return to action v Birmingham City on Friday night.