Swindon Town ‘trying’ to strike deal for 25-year-old free agent

Swindon Town boss Jody Morris has confirmed the club are trying to re-sign former goalkeeper Lewis Ward after his Sutton United exit.

Swindon Town let shot-stopper Ward head for pastures new in the summer, offloading him to fellow League Two side Sutton United to give him a chance at finding regular minutes away from the County Ground.

However, after struggling for action with Matt Gray’s side, the club decided to terminate his deal on deadline day.

That means Ward is left as a free agent, though it might not be long before he’s back in the game.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town’s new boss Morris has confirmed that the Robins are hoping to strike a deal for the 25-year-old in a bid to bolster their goalkeeping ranks. They’re in the market for cover and competition for Sol Brynn, with youngster Jack Copland currently serving as deputy.

Morris said:

“We are trying to get something done, but [as of Saturday] I have no clue about the developments regarding that.

“It’s definitely something we need to be doing, because I absolutely believe we need to have a senior back-up goalkeeper.

“It’s something that we wanted to do from the moment I arrived, something we’ve been trying to do, but there have been a couple of things holding it up.”

A necessary swoop?

Given that youth ‘keeper Copland has been the only cover and competition for Brynn amid Conor Brann’s injury, it seems, logical that a number two comes in.

Ward already knows the area and the club and has a solid amount of experience in the EFL, making him a solid deputy. He’s performed well at League Two level before too, so there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to stake a claim for a starting spot in the long run given that Brynn is only in on loan.

It remains to be seen if the finer details can be thrashed out as Morris looks to bolster his goalkeeping options, but a swoop for Ward looks as though it could be beneficial for all.