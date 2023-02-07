Sheffield Wednesday boss tipped for shock West Brom return amid Leeds United interest in Corberan

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore ‘could be primed for a return’ to West Brom if Carlos Corberan lands the Leeds United job, claims Daily Mail.

Corberan is being heavily linked with a return to Leeds United after te Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch yesterday. And the managerial merry-go-round could see a former Baggies boss return to The Hawthorns to replace Corberan. Daily Mail are claiming that Moore will be high on the club’s list of potential managerial targets should Corberan move on.

Daily Mail go on to say that, whilst West Brom are desperate to keep hold of Corberan, they ‘recognise that he is under serious consideration at Leeds United’ and that the Baggies will ‘naturally assess potential options’. Their report goes on to state that Moore ‘will be one of the names at the forefront of their thinking’.