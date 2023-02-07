Sheffield United forward’s clear stance on future revealed as contract expiry nears

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has made it clear he’s more than happy at Bramall Lane as the end of his contract moves closer.

Sheffield United man McBurnie struggled to find his feet with the Blades, enduring some tough campaigns in the Premier League and in the Championship before really kicking on under Paul Heckingbottom this season.

The striker has shown the qualities that earned him high praise during his time with Swansea City, managing 10 goals and an assist in 21 outings so far this campaign.

Injury has limited his recent involvements somewhat but all in all, it has been a strong 2022/23 for the Scot.

His deal is up at the end of the season and Sheffield United’s transfer embargo means negotiations over a new contract can’t start yet either. However, while speaking with The Star, McBurnie has seemingly made it clear he doesn’t plan on heading anywhere.

“I’m really settled here, I’m really happy and that’s when I’m at my best,” McBurnie said.

“As well as me being happy, everyone around me and all of my family, they’re really happy too. I’m back in Yorkshire. I feel like I’m at home. I love being here.”

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

Getting the best from McBurnie…

The first three seasons at Bramall Lane weren’t easy for McBurnie and after coming in for a big fee, all involved would have been disappointed with his returns at the top end of the pitch.

However, he’s been a proven goalscorer at this level in previous spells with Swansea City and Barnsley. He’s shown this season too just what he can bring to a promotion-chasing side as well, forming a strong partnership with Iliman Ndiaye as the Blades have risen to 2nd in the table.

Should his contract he extended, it will be hoped that McBurnie can only go from strength to strength from here too. He’s performed with confidence and given how happy he is at the club, the best may well be yet to come.