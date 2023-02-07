Ryan Lowe reveals when Preston North End contract talks will take place as key player deals near expiry

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says ‘there will be no discussions on contracts’ until next month, or April.

Preston North End have some big names out of contract in the summer. The likes of Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, and Robbie Brady are among those out of contract at the end of this season, but Lowe says that potential renewal talks are on the back burner right now.

Speaking to Lancashire Evening Post, the Lilywhites boss said:

“There will be no contract renewals now until probably March or April when the financial year finishes and we get some numbers for next year and what we’ve got.”

Preston currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table. They’ve enjoyed a strong season so far and currently sit just four points outside the top-six, despite defeat at home to Bristol City last time out.

Lowe continued:

“Our aim is to try and get as many points on the board between now and the end of the season, if we can be in and around with eight, nine, 10 games to go, it gives us an opportunity and we will have a right good go at it.