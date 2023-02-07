Report reveals Leeds United’s position on potential swoop for West Brom boss Corberan

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the ‘number one choice’ to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United, reports Football Insider.

Corberan, 39, is being heavily linked with a return to Leeds United – almost three years after he left his coaching position at the club to become Huddersfield Town’s new boss. Now at West Brom, the Spaniard has earned praise since taking charge in October, having dragged the Baggies from the relegation zone all the way to the play-off places.

Everton and West Ham were both linked with a move for Corberan last month. But now it’s Leeds United who are being linked, and they’re being quite heavily linked after Marsch’s Leeds United sacking yesterday. Football Insider say that the West Brom boss is their no.1 target, whilst a separate report from Football Insider says that Leeds’ sporting director Victor Orta is a huge admirer of Corberan.

Recent reports have stated that West Brom will look to tie Corberan down to a new and improved contract, in a bid to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

A waiting game…

Right now, given West Brom’s apparent financial problems, a new deal for Corberan doesn’t seem imminent. And so it seems to be down to Leeds United and whether they can tempt Corberan into returning to the club, and whether they can meet whatever West Brom’s compensation demands are.

Its certainly a nervy time for West Brom. Corberan is their boss for the time being though and he’ll be gearing up for his side’s next outing v Birmingham City on Friday night – a win in this one could lift the Baggies up into 5th place of the Championship table.