QPR reveal step forward in midfielder’s injury recovery after spell on the sidelines

QPR midfielder Luke Amos is in the B team’s squad to face Millwall today, it has been confirmed.

QPR man Amos has endured an injury-hit time at Loftus Road and while notching up 12 appearances over the course of the season, his campaign has been hampered by issues again.

He’s played only twice since November but made a welcome return to the bench against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Now, following his spell on the sidelines over recent weeks, it has been confirmed Amos is poised to take another step forward in his bid to get back to 100%, with the R’s confirming that he will be in the squad for their B team clash with Millwall today.

⚽️ It's matchday for 𝗤𝗣𝗥 𝗕.@Luke_Amos1 is amongst the squad travelling to Millwall this lunchtime ✅#QPR | #QPRB — QPR FC (@QPR) February 7, 2023

The clash kicks off at lunchtime, so Neil Critchley and fans alike will be hoping Amos can come through the tie scot-free as he steps up his return.

A place up for grabs?

Amos has played as both a central midfielder and out on the right-hand side this season, so it will be interesting to see where he fits into Critchley’s plans if he can indeed get back to 100%.

Progress has been stunted by injuries but the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has shown he can be a valuable asset in the middle of the park, and he’s got plenty of time to keep developing if he can stay fit.

While Amos sat on the bench, a midfield trio of Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell was deployed against Huddersfield Town. Tim Iroegbunam is another option in the middle, and with the R’s form over recent months proving so poor, there’s no reason why players like Amos might not warrant a chance in the side.