Plymouth Argyle dealt huge injury blow with key player ruled out for the season

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed goalkeeper Michael Cooper will be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL.

Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper Cooper has been a huge hit at Home Park since making his way through the youth academy.

The 23-year-old is viewed as one of the best goalkeeping talents in the EFL and at 23, he’s already played 142 times for the Pilgrims. He’s been integral to their success this season too, keeping 11 clean sheets in 29 games while Steven Schumacher’s side fight it out for promotion.

However, Cooper was forced to withdraw from the action on Saturday as Argyle fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, ultimately pushing them down to 2nd.

Now, after undergoing initial scans, it has been confirmed the goalkeeper will be out for the rest of the season.

The Exeter-born star will undergo further scans before a planned visit to a specialist as he begins the road to recovery.

In his absence…

With Plymouth Argyle’s number one out for the rest of the campaign, the time has come for Callum Burton to step into the spotlight. His appearance vs Sheffield Wednesday was only the second League One outing of his career having spent much of his time as a deputy.

The 26-year-old started out his career with Shrewsbury Town, gaining valuable experience out on loan before stints with Hull City and Cambridge United.

He’s played 11 times for Plymouth Argyle since joining in the summer of 2021 and in Cooper’s absence, he will likely become the number one. As the Pilgrims fight it out for promotion, supporters will have to get behind the deputy shot-stopper while they look to avoid letting another promotion bid slip away.