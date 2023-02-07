Opinion: Wigan Athletic should swoop for released Bristol City man amid fresh injury fears

Wigan Athletic played out a goalless draw v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night, handing Shaun Maloney a point in his first game in charge of the Latics.

But the game also saw debutant Martin Kelly pick up an injury and Maloney says it doesn’t look good. Kelly joined on loan from West Brom last month and put in a Man of the Match performance last night, before coming off with a knee injury towards the end of the game.

It’s a huge blow for both the player and the club and Wigan – given the situation they’re in – might need to look at finding a short-term replacement for Kelly, and the perfect player could be Timm Klose. The 17-cap Swiss international was let go by Bristol City last month and he’s now a free agent. He featured 10 times in the Championship during the first half of this season and he helped Norwich City gain promotion from the second tier in 2019.

Formerly of Wolfsburg and someone who made 126 total appearances for Norwich, Klose would bring bags of experience to the Wigan back-line. And experience is exactly what Wigan Athletic need in defence and exactly what Kelly brought to the side, and now Maloney faces an anxious wait to find out the extent of his injury.

The Latics still have names like Steve Caulker, Jack Whatmough, and Tom Pearce to call upon. But with Omar Rekik now injured as well – albeit not as seriously as Kelly – Wigan all of a sudden have depleted defensive options and if Maloney realises he needs reinforcements, he’ll have to act fast.

Klose can come in and hit the ground running given the fact that he was playing Championship football earlier this season, and given his experience on the club and international stage, he’d be a solid capture for Wigan.