Middlesbrough’s stance on permanent deal for Wolves loanee revealed

Middlesbrough are hopeful of securing a permanent deal for Wolves loanee Ryan Giles this summer, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough loaned in Giles at the start of the season and he has gone on to be one of the success stories of the season for the Teessiders.

With 30 appearances under his belt in the Championship so far this campaign, he has registered seven assists, putting him joint-top of the assist charts alongside Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki, Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye and new Boro signing Dan Barlaser who registered his seven with previous side Rotherham United.

Giles has been a shining light for Boro, even when they were underperforming under former boss Chris Wilder at the start of the season. So it comes as no surprise to see Middlesbrough are hopeful of securing the 23-year-old on a permanent deal in the summer, according to Teesside Live.

However, his current deal at Molineux runs until 2025 and with a bright future ahead of him, it is likely Michael Carrick’s side will have to pay a substantial fee to sign him.

Giles has flourished at Middlesbrough and so it makes sense for the north-east side to pursue a permanent move in the summer once his loan deal comes to an end. But of course it will come down to a number of factors, including which division Middlesbrough are in, and parent club Wolves’ stance on the player.

However, Boro announced yesterday that left-back Hayden Coulson, who is currently out on loan plying his trade at Aberdeen, has signed a new contract, whilst Marc Bola also remains at the club. Therefore, Middlesbrough could be resigned to losing Giles, given they would have two other options in this position.

There will likely be discussions held over a potential permanent move to the Riverside for Giles once the season is completed. But should a move not materialise, Carrick will have both Bola and Coulson to fall back on.