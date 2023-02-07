Key Sunderland duo unavailable for Fulham clash

Sunderland will be without Joe Gelhardt and Dennis Cirkin for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash v Fulham.

Sunderland host Fulham in an FA Cup fourth round replay tomorrow night. The two teams drew 1-1 in the first game down at Craven Cottage and Sunderland fans will no doubt be excited for tomorrow’s game, which should be a close-fought one.

But Tony Mowbray will have to make do without some key players here. The club have confirmed that Dennis Cirkin ‘will be absent due to concussion protocols’ after he sustained a head injury in last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and Mowbray has revealed that January signing Gelhardt and fellow January arrivals Joe Anderson and Isaac Lihadji are unable to feature, as the players weren’t registered ahead of the original clash v Fulham.

Mowbray told the club:

“Gelhardt can’t play, he wasn’t registered for this game. We have to find a way as we did for three months when I first arrived. We will hopefully have an attacking force that, when we have the ball on the pitch, they can ask questions of them and we can try and threaten their goal.”

And Sunderland are also without Ross Stewart, leaving Mowbray with no real option up top. Earlier in the campaign, Mowbray made do with just Ellis Simms as his only striker, utilising the likes of Patrick Roberts further up the pitch.

“It’s not as easy without a noted centre forward who likes to play down the middle and wants to play forward,” Mowbray continued. “We want to try and threaten their goal and see if we can win the game.”

As well as Cirkin and the January arrivals, Sunderland have the likes of Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, and Lynden Gooch on the sidelines.

A tough task for Sunderland…

Fulham will give Sunderland a very good game tomorrow. And Sunderland’s task at hand will be made a whole lot more difficult given the fact that they’ll be without some big players.

But it’s the attacking absentees that will really hurt Sunderland tomorrow. If Stewart’s injury wasn’t enough, Gelhardt’s ineligibility for tomorrow’s game plays right into Fulham’s hands, with Mowbray likely to call upon Roberts for this one.

The ex-Manchester City man filled in well for Stewart earlier in the campaign, and he’ll have the likes of Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard alongside him, hopefully helping to provide some decent attacking coverage for the Black Cats.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and will be available to watch live on BBC One.