Ipswich Town winger set for loan exit

Ipswich Town’s young winger Matt Ward is set to join League of Ireland outfit Derry City on loan, the Irish Mirror has reported.

Ipswich Town boast a productive academy, with some talents pushing all the way through to the first-team side.

Cameron Humphreys is currently the most active of the academy graduates in the senior side, while loaned out defenders Corrie Ndaba and Elkan Baggott have been gaining Football League experience ahead of a potential breakthrough.

Now, it has emerged that another youngster heading out on loan will be 19-year-old Matt Ward.

The Irish Mirror reports that the young winger is set to link up with Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City ahead of the League of Ireland campaign, giving him a chance to gain more senior experience away from Portman Road after making his debut against non-league Buxton in the FA Cup back in November.

Ward played eight minutes in the tie as Ipswich Town emerged 4-0 winners.

Best for Ward?

With Ipswich Town keen to develop another young talent into a future first-team player, a spell with Derry City could be ideal for Ward’s development.

The League of Ireland has produced plenty of EFL quality players over the years and provides a good stage for youngsters like Ward to go and gain some solid first-team experience too, so it will be hoped he can get some decent game time should his move go through as expected.

It remains to be seen whether or not he figures in the first-team thinking of Kieran McKenna for the years to come, but a temporary spell away from the club looks to be a solid next step to take.