‘In for a shock’ – Sunderland v Fulham prediction: The72

Sunderland host Fulham in an FA Cup fourth round replay tomorrow night.

Sunderland come into Wednesday night’s FA Cup replay with Fulham in a strong position. The Black Cats’ recent form has them sitting 9th in the Championship and they’re only two points away from the play-off spots.

As for the Cottagers, they’re winless in three in the Premier League but will be hoping a cup win over Tony Mowbray’s side can get them back on track after a strong campaign to date.

The two sides played out an end-to-end tie last time out and this time around, a winner will be decided with Leeds United awaiting the victor in the next round.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“After taking this tie back to the Stadium of Light, I really fancy Sunderland to pull off a surprise win here.

“Fulham have struggled somewhat in recent weeks after a thoroughly impressive campaign to date and I think they could be in for a shock. Marco Silva’s side will need to score early if they’re to avoid falling to defeat but Mowbray’s side should come flying out the blocks under the floodlights against strong opposition.

“It could easily go in the Premier League side’s favour, but I reckon Sunderland might win this.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Fulham

Luke Phelps

“It’s always difficult to bet against Sunderland when they’re playing at home. For me though, the sheer amount of individual and attacking quality in this Fulham side can’t be overlooked.

“They had a decent January transfer window and come into this game in some pretty poor form, so I’m expecting them to field a strong side and look to build some confidence.

“Sunderland without Ross Stewart may struggle in this one, so I’m going to say away win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Fulham