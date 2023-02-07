‘I have no doubt’ – Danny Cowley delivers verdict on John Mousinho after Portsmouth appointment

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has been backed for a successful managerial career by Danny Cowley after his arrival at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth’s decision to part ways with Cowley came after a dismal run of form that saw them slip away from the promotion chase. Pompey started the season well but a poor streak left them outside the play-offs, ultimately ending in change for the club.

After a lengthy search for a new boss, eyebrows were raised when Oxford United player-coach Mousinho was named as Cowley’s successor, but it has been a decent start to life at Fratton Park for the 36-year-old.

Pompey have won two, drawn one and lost one of Mousinho’s four games in charge so far.

Now, former boss Cowley has voiced his backing for the new manager. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s podcast (quotes via Hampshire Live), the ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss has said Mousinho has the attributes ‘to be a really successful manager’ after spending time with him while completing his pro licence course in the summer.

He said:

“Yeah I know John well, we both literally qualified through thatprocess together in the summer, so we would go on early morning runs with and I used to give him stick, because I could keep with him and he was still playing in League One at that time. I don’t know if that means I am fit, or he was just coming towards the end.

“But he is a great guy, really intelligent man. He impressed me throughout that course and I have no doubt that he has all the attributes to be a really successful manager/head coach.

“I think he has got a good group. I think the squad is in a good place and they have recruited well this window, and I am sure they will be able to have the successes that the supporters crave.

“John is an intelligent guy and he has all the attributes to be a really successful manager, I am sure.”

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? Loftus Road Pride Park

A new chapter at Fratton Park…

The left-field appointment of Mousinho certainly caught Portsmouth fans off guard and some were left underwhelmed by his arrival given some of the high profile names linked with the vacant post.

However, they’re all behind the new boss now, and he comes in high regard. Be it former teammates or coaches, plenty of people in the game speak highly of Mousinho and Cowley is the latest in a growing list to tip him for a bright future in the dugout.

It has been a promising start to life at Portsmouth for Mousinho but the key will be continuing this in the long run, and many will be eager to see just how he fares after his surprise appointment.