Doncaster Rovers set to be without 23-year-old for the rest of the season

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield has revealed a new setback has likely ruled out defender Ollie Younger for the rest of the season.

Doncaster Rovers recruited centre-back Younger from Sunderland in January 2022, bringing him in to bolster their defensive ranks as an option for the present and future.

He had a regular role in his first few months at the Keepmoat Stadium too, playing all 90 minutes in 11 consecutive games after his arrival.

Overall, he’s featured 16 times for Rovers since his signing, but none of those have come this season. A hamstring injury struck just before the start of the 2022/23 campaign and he’s been out since, although a return was moving closer.

Now though, just a matter of weeks away from a potential return, Younger has suffered a big setback.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers boss Schofield confirmed ‘quite a significant setback’ for the 23-year-old before going onto add a return this season is ‘very doubtful’. He said:

“It was quite a significant setback, which is disappointing for him and for us as a club. We will support Ollie and all the other injured players on their recoveries.

“It’s very doubtful [that he will play this season].”

A decision to come…

While Schofield expressed that Younger and the other players sidelined will be supported, a decision will need to be made over his future at the club and that might have to come after not seeing him in competitive action all season.

Younger’s contract with Doncaster Rovers expires at the end of the campaign, so Schofield will have to decide if he sees a place in his plans for the 23-year-old centre-back despite his injury issues over the course of the season so far.

He’s gained senior experience before both with Sunderland and while out on loan at St. Par’s during his time on Burnley’s books and his impressive pre-season performances before the injury had him poised for a role in the Doncaster side this season.

It remains to be seen just what decision Schofield and co come to though after this latest setback for Younger.