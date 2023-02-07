Discussing the Championship’s dark horses: Hull City, Sunderland, and more vying for 6th

The Championship’s top two teams look pretty settled, but the race for the play-off places remains wide open.

Burnley and Sheffield United look set for promotion this season. Middlesbrough and West Brom look set to claim a play-off place with Luton Town and Watford fighting hard to join them. But there remains a number of games in the Championship and the race for the last play-off spot is bound to be the one to keep an eye on.

There’s a number of teams looking like dark horses in the race to claim a late spot in the play-offs, and one of those teams is Hull City. The Tigers have enjoyed a strong run of form under Liam Rosenior who took charge back in November. His side have won their last two in the league and now sit in 12th – just four points outside the top-six.

Behind Hull City, the likes of Swansea City and QPR look unlikely to move much further up the table after both sides endured poor January transfer windows. Coventry City also seem unlikely to mount a play-off push given their inconsistencies this season.

Elsewhere, the likes of Preston North End, Norwich City, Sunderland, Millwall, and Blackburn Rovers stand between Hull and the top-six. Of those sides, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall seem the likeliest to drop out of the play-off picture before May, again with both sides having pretty poor January transfer windows. But Sunderland could also be thrown into this category following the unfortunate injury to Ross Stewart, and the Black Cats’ inability to properly replace him in January.

Norwich City look rejuvenated under David Wagner, despite a 3-0 defeat v Burnley last time out. They have quality running through the squad and can never been discounted in the race for a play-off spot. And like Hull City, Preston North End also look like dark horses in this season’s Championship play-off picture. They brought in strikers Liam Delap and Tom Cannon last month, as well as Josh Onomah, leaving the Lilywhites’ squad looking better than when January started.

It’s still fairly early to be talking about the race for promotion this season. Discussing the race for automatic promotion seems fairly pointless and deciding who the play-off winner is might be likewise, with Boro, Watford, Luton Town, and Watford all looking like very strong contenders.

But who might mount a late play-off surge remains very much up for debate. It’s easy to get carried away with teams like Hull who are in form, and it’s also easy to discredit teams like Blackburn who are out of form, but who were in the top-six for most of the first half of the season. One thing is for sure though, and that’s that the 2022/23 Championship campaign is gearing up for another frantic finale.