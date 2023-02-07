Danny Cowley reacts to Portsmouth’s winter swoop for League One star

Portsmouth’s winter swoop for Fleetwood Town man Paddy Lane has been labelled as ‘real intelligent business’ by former boss Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth recruited Lane from League One rivals Fleetwood Town in January.

The versatile Northern Irishman was League One’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021/22 but had fallen down the pecking order somewhat under Scott Brown, prompting Pompey to swoop in for his services to give him a fresh start.

It was a deal that caught the eye given his success last season and now, former boss Cowley has praised the swoop too.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s podcast (quotes via Hampshire Live), Cowley has highlighted just what Lane can bring to Fratton Park and said the signing is ‘real intelligent business’. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I thought Portsmouth’s business was good.

“To sign Paddy Lane, who was the EFL League One young player of the season last year, that is real intelligent business for them. He is a goalscorer, he comes in on his left foot from the right and he has got a fantastic shot, also a lovely half space cross, he takes set-pieces, so I think he will bring a lot to that squad.”

A shrewd swoop for a promising player…

Given the levels Lane displayed last season, it might have been a surprise to see him drop down the pecking order at Fleetwood Town over this season. But, that’s the direction Brown has taken his side in, so it makes for smart business by Pompey to swoop in.

Lane’s versatility and technical ability makes him a valuable asset at this level and given his age, he’s still got plenty of time to develop as he bids to maximise his potential in a Portsmouth shirt.

Mousinho and co will be trusted with developing him over the course of his long-term deal at Fratton Park and it will be hoped he can aid the club in their bid to finally rise out of League One.