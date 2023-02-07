Comment: Several key QPR players could leave this summer, but it’s not all doom and gloom

QPR are at a loss. The R’s can’t buy a win right now and once again, attentions are turning towards the next season in hope of a more successful campaign.

And there’s still 16 games left to play. But the mood among QPR fans right now is bleak. Neil Critchley is failing to get a tune out of the same side that was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United earlier this season, and this downturn in form looks as though it’s pointing towards a summer of change in west London.

There’s a number of first-team players who look as though they’re coming towards the end of their stay at the club. Several players’ contracts expire this summer and names like Luke Amos and Leon Balogun look like they could be released, with loan players Tim Iroegbunam, Ethan Laird, Taylor Richards, and Tyler Roberts all set to leave – there’s options to buy the latter two, though.

More alarming for QPR though is the list of players out of contract at the end of next season. Lyndon Dykes, Rob Dickie, Sam Field, Seny Dieng, Andre Dozzell, and Stefan Johansen all feature on that list, and Chris Willock is effectively out of contract next summer too (his current deal expires this summer but QPR have the option to extend it by a further year).

Those players are arguably all of QPR’s most valuable assets. Dykes, Dickie, Field, Dieng, and Willock have all had interest from the Premier League or elsewhere over the course of the past season-and-a-half and QPR being the stringent side that they are won’t want to lose any of them on free transfers in 2024. But at the same time, how many of these players are likely to sign new deals given QPR’s fall from grace this season, and their apparent lack of direction and ambition under the regime of the current board?

Still, QPR – being the stringent side that they are – will surely look towards a few player sales this summer. Names like Dykes retain a high transfer value despite his overall poor performances in a QPR shirt. Dickie’s charm has warn off somewhat over the past year and Dieng has had his ups and downs too. Willock as well, he’s misfiring right now. So for QPR, the summer of 2023 could hold a lot of potential player sales but a lot of potential money, and for players who’s time at the club is becoming slightly stale too.

It’s a chance to reinvest and rebuild. QPR had built towards this season for the entirety of Mark Warburton’s tenure and they were dealt a cruel hand by Michael Beale, who jumped ship for Rangers earlier in the campaign, but the early stages of this season proved that the club’s recruitment of players and of coaches can be fruitful.

Change is on the horizon, but whether it’s change for the good will be answered this time next year.