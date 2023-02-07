Blackburn Rovers star to undergo scan after Wigan Athletic omission

Blackburn Rovers boss Thomas Kaminski has confirmed goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will undergo a scan on a knee injury after his absence vs Wigan Athletic.

Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Kaminski has been a mainstay in the starting XI again this season.

And, although there has been criticism of the Belgian ‘keeper at times, he’s been a key player more often that not and has managed 10 clean sheets in 28 Championship games so far this season.

However, Kaminski was absent from the squad that drew 0-0 with Wigan Athletic on Monday night, with Aynsley Pears taking his place in the starting XI. Now, an update has emerged on the goalkeeper’s omission.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed that he has a knee injury, stating he will undergo scans after reportedly playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks. He said:

“I don’t know, there will be an examination in the next couple of days.

“He had a little bit of a problem for a while but nothing he couldn’t deal with and nothing that was affecting his performance.

“[On Sunday] there was a circumstance, so let’s see what happens.”

In his absence…

Kaminski’s absence has given former Middlesbrough shot-stopper Pears a run in the side, something he has been patiently waiting for after only really appearing in cup games since his arrival in October 2020.

The 24-year-old has a strong clean sheet record in a Blackburn Rovers shirt too. Pears has four clean sheets in seven outings this season and overall, he’s managed eight shutouts in 15 appearances for the club’s first-team.

If Kaminski is set for a spell on the sidelines, this could be Durham-born Pears’ chance to nail down a starting spot to give Tomasson a selection headache for when their number one returns. It remains to be seen just how long the Belgian is out for though, with planned scans sure to shed light on the extent of his ongoing knee issue.