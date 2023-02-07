3 out of contract Championship players who Sheffield United should target in the summer

Sheffield United look as though they’re on the right track to return to the Premier League this season.

Sheffield United are on course for automatic promotion, boasting a 10-point gap to 3rd place Middlesbrough with a game in hand. The title isn’t necessarily out of reach either, though Burnley are seven points clear as it stands.

If the Blades are to rise to the Premier League, this summer will be an important one. Top-flight quality additions will be needed, but the club will need to be shrewd where possible too. With that in mind, here are three out of contract Championship players who should be on their radar…

Ryan Manning

With Manning apparently turning down a new contract at Swansea City, he could be an ideal signing for Sheffield United.

Given his ability to play on the left-hand side as a left-back, wing-back or left-sided centre-back, he would be a solid upgrade on the likes of Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens. He’s proven himself in the Championship and is deserving of a shot in the Premier League, making him a perfect fit for the Blades.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Clubs at the top-end of the Championship or lower-end of the Premier League should certainly have their eyes on Ogbene. It seems almost certain that his time with Rotherham United will be coming to an end and there are no doubt big things on the horizon for the forward.

Ogbene, 25, can play as a striker or on the right as a winger or wing-back. At his age, he could become a top-flight mainstay and his electric pace will be a constant handful for defenders.

Amadou Mbengue

At only 21, Mbengue is another out of contract player with a bright future ahead of him. Again, he’s a versatile talent, playing much of his football at centre-back, though he can play on the right-hand side if needs be too.

He’s made a good impression in his short time on these shores so far and while he’s not quite the finished article yet, he could be one worth recruiting on the cheap to develop into a potential future first-team player at Bramall Lane.