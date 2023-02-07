3 out of contract Championship players who Blackburn Rovers should target in the summer

Blackburn Rovers have dropped out of the top-six, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side now sat in 7th place of the table after a goalless draw v Wigan Athletic last night.

Many were expecting Blackburn Rovers to vacate the 3rd place spot that they held for much of the first half of the season. Rovers’ inconsistency in the league has been their downfall throughout the campaign so far, but there’s definite signs of progression under Tomasson who will no doubt be eyeing up another busy summer transfer window.

Here we look at three Championship players who see their contracts expire at the end of the season, and who would be ideal summer signings for Blackburn…

Maxime Colin

Birmingham City’s French defender Maxime Colin is out of contract in the summer. Now in his sixth season at the club, Colin has been one of Blues’ most consistent and ever-present players having racked up more than 200 Championship appearances for the club, including 28 this season.

He’s capable of playing at right-back, right wing-back, and also as one of three centre-backs, making him a very versatile player and someone who could really bolster Tomasson’s defensive arsenal, with right-back options not in great supply at Ewood Park.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Rotherham United and Ireland attacker Chiedozie Ogbene looks set to become a free agent this summer, and if he does, he’ll become one of the most in-demand players on the free agent market.

A number of Championship sides were linked with a move for Ogbene last month including Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Swansea City, and expect those teams to be keeping a close eye on Ogbene’s situation, as well a number of other sides too – potentially even Blackburn.

Rovers will be in the market for attacking options next summer with Ben Brereton Diaz set to leave, so a move for Ogbene makes a lot of sense. But it’ll be a difficult pursuit for Rovers.

Oliver Norwood

Another position that Blackburn might need to bolster in the summer is central midfield. Bradley Dack is out of contract but Rovers have an option to extend his stay, whilst Tyler Morton will see his loan spell come to an end.

Norwood has proved himself to be one of the best central midfielders in the Championship this season and it seems likely that the Blades will look to keep him. But there’s no sign that a new deal is imminent and clubs will surely be keeping an eye on Norwood, who’s scored twice and assisted five in 29 Championship outings this season.

He’s a player who can really pull the strings from midfield and he often pops up with goals and assists at crucial times, so he’d be a huge potential signing for Rovers.