3 out of contract Championship players who Birmingham City should target in the summer

Birmingham City’s promising start to life under John Eustace feels like a while ago now.

Birmingham City recently arrested their slide down the Championship table with a much-needed win over Swansea City and it will be hoped that they can kick on from here and push back up the rankings.

The Blues will need to have one eye on the summer transfer window though, and they may need to be shrewd with their business again. With that in mind, here are three Championship players out of contract this summer that should come into their thinking.

Onel Hernandez

Cuban wideman Hernandez was a popular figure during his time on loan with Birmingham City over the second half of last season, managing three goals and three assists in 22 outings for the club.

He’s back with Norwich City now and although he’s found good minutes under David Wagner, his future remains uncertain. He’s already known to the St. Andrew’s faithful and is a danger on the left and right, so he could be a shrewd addition if his deal expires.

Shayne Lavery

Versatile attacker Lavery has struggled this season in a tough season for Blackpool but he has shown he can be a threat at this level. The 24-year-old managed a respectable 10 goals in 40 games last season and can play anywhere across the front three.

Lavery is a player who has plenty of developing left to do and given that all of Birmingham City’s current striking options are all at least 30, the Blackpool could be a decent option to recruit with a view to the long-term.

Tomas Kalas

With Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson only in on loan, another centre-back will be needed this summer.

Kalas has been a star performer at this level before and at 29, he’s still got some good years ahead of him. He’s a strong presence and a great leader from the back and although he’s had injury problems this season, the Czech defender could be an astute signing for the Blues in the summer.