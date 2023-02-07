3 out of contract Championship players Swansea City should target in the summer

Swansea City’s season looks like it could peter out into another forgettable one, after the club failed to make any new signings in the January transfer window.

Russell Martin is perhaps over-achieving with this current set of players. His side currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table and just five points outside the play-off places, but a top-six finish this season looks like a long-shot for the Swans.

The club will be desperate to make some additions in the summer transfer window and here we look at three Championship players who are set to become free agents at the end of this season, and who could be ideal signings for the Swans…

Kieran Dowell

The 25-year-old Norwich City man sees his current contract expire in the summer. The Englishman has scored four and assisted three in 19 Championship outings this season, having been in decent form over the past few games for the Canaries too.

The Swans have managed to score 43 goals in the Championship this season and a lot of them have come from midfield players. But extra depth and quality in midfield is always welcomed at Championship level and with Martin’s side playing an expansive style of play, having good rotational options is key.

Dowell is really starting to shine in the Championship this season and if he becomes a free agent, he’d be a quality signing.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Long-term Swansea City target Chiedozie Ogbene is out of contract this summer. Swansea have wanted the Irish international for the last couple of transfer windows and this season so far has been his best in a Rotherham shirt, with six goals to his name for the Championship strugglers.

There’ll be more teams than just Swansea City looking at a summer swoop for Ogbene, so a move for the 25-year-old will certainly have its obstacles. But Ogbene is clearly someone Swansea and Martin have their eye on, so a summer move seems like a real possibility.

Sam Byram

With Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere set to leave Swansea as free agents this summer, Martin will want some cover in the full-back areas, and Dowell’s Norwich City teammate Byram could be an excellent signing.

He’s an experienced player at both Championship and Premier League level, and he’s a player who’s often played in very attacking and possession-based Norwich sides, so he should be acclimatised to the type of football Martin and Swansea play.

There’s concern about his injury record, but if Byram can prove himself to be fit ahead of the summer then there’ll no doubt be a lot of Championship cubs looking at him.