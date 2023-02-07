3 out of contract Championship players Sheffield Wednesday should target in the summer

Sheffield Wednesday are on the right path in their bid to return to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday rose to the summit of the League One table at the weekend with a win over Plymouth Argyle in a huge clash at the top of the division. It puts them in a strong position for automatic promotion, although the job is far from done yet.

The Owls will have to prepare vigorously for the summer ahead and some free agent options would certainly be worth considering. Here, we put forward three Championship players who are out of contract at the end of the season…

Greg Docherty

Docherty has been an engine in the middle of the park for the Tigers over this season and given the quality of his performances in Hull City’s turnaround under Liam Rosenior, you have to think his contract will be extended.

However, if not, he has to be on the Owls’ radar. He can play through the middle or out on the right-hand side and can cover every blade of grass, making him a valuable part of any midfield. He’d be an ambitious target if promotion fails to materialise, but a move across Yorkshire could be an attractive one.

Keshi Anderson

Anderson’s 2022/23 campaign has been hampered by injury but he’s proven his talents in all EFL tiers. He starred with Swindon Town and helped fire Blackpool to Championship football before impressing over the course of last season.

He can operate on the wing or through the middle as an attacking or central midfielder and when fit, he could be a great fit for Darren Moore’s side. His injury struggles have been a worry this season having played just once, but come summer, Anderson should be on a fair few radars.

Ryan Nyambe

Last but not least is Ryan Nyambe, who made a pretty bizarre move to Wigan Athletic last summer. He was a big hit with Blackburn Rovers and looked poised for a move to a more upwardly mobile club but winded up at the DW Stadium.

Since then, he’s played 15 times and given the level of his previous Championship performances, he should be on the move to a more ambitious second-tier side in the summer. Sheffield Wednesday would certainly fit that profile if they can win promotion and he would provide a new long-term option on the right-hand side for Moore.