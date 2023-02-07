3 Championship free agents who’d be ideal summer signings for Stoke City

Stoke City’s season so far has been one step forward, two steps back.

Stoke City have picked up some good wins though. But those wins are usually followed up with defeats – often times they’re defeats in games that the Potters really should be taking something from. Alex Neil’s side currently sit in 19th place of the table and whilst relegation this season looks like a far-fetched possibility, it’s still a possibility.

Either way, the summer ahead promises to be a big one and Neil will no doubt be keen to make some lasting changes to his side. Here we look at three Championship players who are set to become free agents this summer, and who could be ideal summer signings for the potters…

Wes Foderingham

One of Stoke City’s main priorities last month was signing a goalkeeper. They eventually signed Matija Sarkic on loan from Wolves but the Potters will be in the market for another no.1 in the summer, when Sarkic returned to his parent club.

Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham though could be an ideal signing for Stoke City and a number of other teams for that matter. The former Rangers man is out of contract this summer and with the Blades looking at promotion – and with Foderingham lacking Premier League experience – he may be let go.

There’s no news on a potential new deal either, so it looks like Foderingham’s chances of becoming a free agent this summer are increasing.

Jake Cooper

A summer priority for Neil will be signing a new centre-back. The Potters sold Harry Souttar to Leicester City late last month and brought in Axel Tuanzebe as a temporary replacement. But come the summer time, Neil will want to bring in a new and permanent enforcer for Stoke City, and Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper could be the ideal candidate.

He’s a key player for the Lions who will no doubt make an effort to keep him at the club. But there’s no guarantees and if Millwall miss out on a top-six finish once again, Cooper may well look for a new challenge. It’d be an ambitious pursuit for Stoke, but a fruitful one if they could pull it off.

Lucas Joao

And with goals proving hard to come by this season, a new striker looks likely to be high on Neil’s summer shopping list.

There’s a few Championship strikers out of contract in the summer but perhaps he most realistic one for Stoke City would be Reading’s Lucas Joao. The 29-year-old has scored five in 22 Championship outings this season but scored 10 last time round, and 19 in the 2020/21 campaign when he was fully fit.

He’s widely-regarded as a player with great ability, but poor luck with injuries. He’s stayed relatively injury free so far this season and if he can finish the season well, he’ll surely become hot property in the summer.