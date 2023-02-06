When Burnley could mathematically earn promotion and the current record for most points in a season

Burnley have been in 1st place of the Championship table for most of the season so far. They’ve amassed 65 points from their opening 29 games of the campaign and have a seven point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd.

And despite there being 17 games of the season remaining, many might be wondering; When can Burnley mathematically seal their return to the Premier League? Their 3-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday took them seven points clear of Sheffield United who drew away at Rotherham United, with Middlesbrough in 3rd sitting a further 10 points behind the Blades, and 17 behind Burnley.

For Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, there’s 51 points left to play for. There’s currently 21 points between the Clarets and West Brom in 6th – the final play-off spot. Burnley can secure a spot in the play-offs should they win their next 10 fixtures, although that feat could come much sooner as West Brom and the likes of Watford ahead of them, and Millwall and Blackburn Rovers behind them would also need to win their next 10 to take Burnley down to that point.

So a top-six finish looks set to be achieved in the next few weeks – if Burnley can open up a 25 point gap to the 6th placed team in time for the March international break, then they’ll seal a play-off spot. But a play-off finish for Burnley this season would be a poor outcome. Automatic promotion is the aim, but even then, missing out on the title might come as a bitter disappointment for Burnley and the perfectionist Kompany.

Automatic promotion can be secured before the international break too. There’s nine games standing between Burnley and the March international break – that’s 27 points of the 51 left to play for. Middlesbrough sit in 3rd on 48 points and Luton Town sit in 4th on 48 points too. If Burnley extend the current 17 point gap on Middlesbrough and Luton Town to 25 going into the international break, then they’ll have earned promotion.

The ninth of those games and Burnley’s last before the March international is away at Blackburn Rovers. Burnley are currently on a nine-game winning streak in the Championship and go up against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup tomorrow night, before returning to league duties at home to Preston North End this weekend.

Leicester City were the last team to surpass the 100 point mark in a single Championship season, doing so in the 2013/14 campaign. Reading currently hold the record for most points in a single Championship season, finishing on 106 points in the 2005/06 campaign. Burnley average 2.24 points-per-game this season, which currently stands to take them to a 103 points total this season.