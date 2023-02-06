West Brom plan revealed as Carlos Corberan emerges on Leeds United radar

West Brom are hoping to secure a fresh deal with Carlos Corberan, in a bid to fend off interest from his former club Leeds United, claims Football Insider.

Corberan has only been in charge of West Brom since October. But already, the Spaniard has been quite heavily linked with a number of Premier League jobs, including both the West Ham and Everton positions, and now the Leeds United one.

Football Insider write that the 39-year-old Corberan is ‘on the radar of Leeds amid new doubts over the future of Jesse Marsch’ after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest. Corberan worked as Marcelo Bielsa’s understudy at Leeds United before leaving to take the Huddersfield Town job in 2020, but West Brom are ‘set for talks’ with Corberan – per Football Insider – with the Baggies hoping to tie him down to a new and improved deal.