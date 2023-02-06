‘Might fancy their chances’ – Grimsby Town v Luton Town prediction: The72

Grimsby Town host Luton Town in an FA Cup fourth round replay tomorrow night.

Grimsby Town have been in patchy form of late, winning three and losing three of their last six. They’re 16th in League Two as it stands but put in an impressive display against the Hatters last month to earn a much-deserved replay at Blundell Park.

As for Luton Town, their imperious league form has continued.

Rob Edwards’ side have won six of their last seven Championship games to lift them to 4th place but after a tough clash against the Mariners last time out, they’ll have to be on their game to avoid an upset tomorrow night.

A trip to Nathan Jones’ Southampton awaits the winner, so the Hatters will be determined to emerge victorious to set up a clash with their struggling former boss while Grimsby Town will be hunting a sought-after Premier League clash.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“A Luton Town win has to be the logical prediction. They’re in flying form and should definitely have what it takes to overcome an inconsistent League Two outfit in Grimsby Town.

“However, Paul Hurst’s side have shown they can really pull an impressive performance out of the bag and with the home faithful sure to be behind them, we could have an upset on our hands here.

“The first goalscorer will be crucial and as much as I’d love to back the Mariners, I am going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 3-1 Grimsby Town

Luke Phelps

“Luton picked up another big win over the weekend and it’s really starting to look like they’re going to achieve a top-six finish under Rob Edwards.

“Given that, I’m not sure how much focus the Hatters will have on progressing in the FA Cup this season, and whether or not they’ll field a strong side tomorrow night.

“Grimsby might fancy their chances in this one but even if Luton field a weakened side, they’ll still have the upper hand in my opinion, as they have a lot of good players to call upon.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Grimsby Town