Update emerges on Portsmouth talent’s injury recovery with February return ‘a possibility’

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said Jay Mingi may yet return this month but they will not be rushing him back to action unnecessarily.

Portsmouth recruited young midfielder Mingi in the summer of 2021 after his contract with Charlton Athletic came to an end and while he’s had to wait for his chance, the former West Ham talent has made the most of his chances this season.

Pompey have been patient with his development, giving him U21s minutes while sending him on loan to Maidenhead United for a spell last season before his first-team breakthrough under Danny Cowley.

Mingi has played 26 times so far this season but his progress has been hindered through injury, sitting out since New Year’s Day.

Now, Pompey boss Mousinho has issued an update on the midfielder’s recovery. Speaking to The News, he said while a February return is still ‘a possibility’, Mingi will not be rushed back into action. Here’s what the boss had to say:

“Jay is coming on well and, while there is nothing immediate, hopefully we will see him before the end of the season.

“February remains a possibility, but it’s a really tricky one. It’s going to be a running theme, we don’t want to force any players back before they are ready, that’s us holding them back.”

Taking their time…

Mingi is still in the tender years of his career and with knee ligament injuries, its best to lean on the side of caution and take time in ensuring the injury is fully recovered after bringing them back into action.

His return will be a welcome one though and it will be interesting to see just what Mousinho can get out of him, though it remains to be seen just when that is.

With a February return still a possibility but nothing coming immediately, it seems Pompey fans will have to wait at least a few more weeks before their midfield starlet can return to contention.