‘This should be routine’ – Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Fleetwood Town host Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday head into tomorrow night’s cup clash with the Cod Army off the back of a huge win at the weekend.

Darren Moore’s side defeated Plymouth Argyle to rise to the top of the League One table, with a decisive goal from Callum Paterson in the seventh minute securing a sixth successive league win for the Owls.

As for Fleetwood Town, it will be hoped some FA Cup glory can offer some respite amid their poor league form. Scott Brown’s side have lost their last four League One games in a row, leaving them just two points clear of the relegation zone.

The winner of this tie will meet the victor of tomorrow’s replay between Burnley and Ipswich Town.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“While nothing could split the two sides in the first fixture, you can’t help but feel Sheffield Wednesday’s quality will shine through second time around.

“The Owls have been formidable in recent months and while Fleetwood Town continue to falter, you have to fancy the visitors here. The FA Cup can throw up a surprise or too and Darren Moore’s side certainly can’t afford to take any prisoners, with Town boasting some dangerous players.

“This should be routine for Wednesday though.”

Score prediction: Fleetwood Town 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“The mood at Sheffield Wednesday should be very positive after the weekend. The League One leaders have promotion well within their sights now and it’s a case of maintaining their good form from now until May.

“An FA Cup fixture v Fleetwood is a different type of task for Moore and his players, but I’m sure it’s one they’ll take very seriously.

“I expect Moore to make a few changes for this one and utilise his decent squad depth, although I’m still expecting them to field a strong side.

“It’ll be tough for Fleetwood, but they’re a decent team too. Still, I’m going to have to back Wednesday for another win.”

Score prediction: Fleetwood Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday