‘They’ve been shambolic’ – Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Wigan Athletic in the Championship later today.

Blackburn Rovers come into this Monday night clash looking to arrest their slide down the Championship table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side continued inconsistency finally looks to be catching up to them. They’ve dropped to 8th after being held to their first draw of the season against Bristol City but were able to overcome Birmingham City in last week’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

As for Wigan Athletic, they embark on their first game under Shaun Maloney’s management with the former Hibernian boss the last boss tasked with guiding the Latics away from relegation this season.

After Kolo Toure’s failed stint, the visitors come into the tie four points away from safety and at the bottom of the Championship table.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Both clubs are in dire need of three points here. Blackburn Rovers need to start picking up some wins again if they’re not to see their play-off hopes dwindle, while a victory for Maloney’s Latics could be huge in their fight for survival.

“The new manager bounce is often brought up but Wigan will need more than that. Their season to-date has been one to forget, they’ve been shambolic in recent months and it would be a seriously impressive achievement if Maloney can keep them up.

“Given Rovers’ inconsistency and unpredictability, this is a tougher one to call than it looks on paper. I’m going to back the home side though.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“It’s really difficult to see Wigan picking up three points, tonight and at all this season. They’re really misfiring right now but a trip to Blackburn Rovers, under new management, could be a fruitful one for the Latics.

“Rovers are terribly inconsistent and looking pretty weak after the January transfer window. I’m expecting them to tail off this season and given that, I’m going to back Wigan to claim what will be a much-needed point at Ewood Park.

“Wigan will have their backs against the wall for most of the night, but I think they’ll nick a point.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Wigan Athletic