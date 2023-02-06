‘The start of their turnaround’ – Blackpool v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Blackpool host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Blackpool come into this crucial midweek tie with Huddersfield Town in search of their first win under Mick McCarthy.

The Tangerines fell to a 3-0 defeat to Michael Carrick’s flying Middlesbrough at the weekend, leaving them 23rd in the table and three points away from safety with 28 games played so far this season.

Huddersfield Town are right in the relegation fight with McCarthy’s side though. Mark Fotheringham’s men are winless in their last four league games and are just one place above Blackpool in 22nd.

This meeting could have huge implications come May, so both sides will be determined to claim all three points.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“There’s no hiding that Blackpool are in a really tough spot. Mick McCarthy’s appointment should provide them with a boost, but it remains to be seen whether his arrival is enough to inspire a turnaround at Bloomfield Road.

“Huddersfield have picked up some good points on the road too, defeating Preston North End and holding Hull City to a draw recently.

“I think I’m going to back the hosts though. I’ve got a feeling Blackpool will just about survive and if they can win this, this could be the start of their turnaround.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps

“What an important game this is. A win for Huddersfield pulls them out of the bottom three whilst a win for Blackpool would put them level on points with Cardiff City in 21st.

“Expect this one to be a typically cagey and narrow affair between two struggling sides. But both made a good effort in last month’s transfer window and so there’s hope that both sides can beat the drop this season.

“Still, for me, I think Huddersfield edge this one in terms of individual quality, and I think they’ll nick a win in this one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Huddersfield Town